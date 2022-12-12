New COVID-19 Cases Jump to 3-Month High at 86,852

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases jumped above 80-thousand to hit the highest daily caseload in three months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 86-thousand-852 new cases were compiled on Monday, including 55 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-841-thousand.The daily tally nearly quadrupled from a day ago and marks the largest in 90 days since September 14, when it posted about 94-thousand. Compared to a week ago, it rose by some nine-thousand and 15-thousand from a fortnight ago.New daily cases continued their weekly climb as the government intends to present plans to adjust the indoor mask mandate by the end of this month.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by 18 from a day ago at 460, having remained above 400 since November 19.Monday added 29 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 31-thousand-128. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.