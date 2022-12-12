EU Adopts Unilateral Sanctions Against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) has imposed a new set of sanctions against North Korea for the first time in eight months.According to the EU’s official gazette, the European Council on Monday added eight individuals and four entities to its list of those subject to restrictive measures against the North, the first unilateral enactment by the EU since April.The new listings include individuals and entities that support and finance Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.Most of the individuals and organizations that were added to the EU restrictive measures list are already subject to sanctions imposed by the U.S. and South Korea.The sanctions immediately went into effect in all 27 member states of the EU with the list being posted on the EU’s official gazette. The restrictive measures consist of a travel ban, an asset freeze and a prohibition on making funds or economic resources available to those listed.With the new listings, the EU’s own sanctions list now includes 73 individuals and 17 entities in total. In line with UN Security Council Resolutions, the EU has also slapped sanctions on 80 individuals and 75 entities.