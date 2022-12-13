Prosecutors Question Moon’s Chief of Staff on Fisheries Official’s Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is questioning former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min over the previous government's handling of the 2020 shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean soldiers.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned Noh for questioning on Tuesday morning in relation to his time as former President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff for nearly two years from January 2019, during which he was regarded as a heavyweight of the top office.Noh was present at a ministers’ meeting convened the day after the fisheries official, Lee Dae-jun, was killed as well as another meeting on the incident the following day. On both occasions, he and former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon briefed the president.Prosecutors plan to grill Noh on what discussions were held in the two ministers’ meetings and whether any attempts were made in those gatherings to cover up the incident or make it look like Lee attempted to defect to the North.Prosecutors will also ask Noh to provide details on his briefings to Moon and what instructions the then-president had given.Noh is being questioned some two months after he was interrogated by the prosecution on his alleged involvement in the forced repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019. He also faces suspicion of exerting pressure to help a former member of the Democratic Party get a job.