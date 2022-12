Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) plans to open ticket reservations for the Lunar New Year holiday for three days starting next Tuesday.The tickets are available for the KTX, ITX-Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains that will operate from January 20 to 24 for the “Seollal” celebration falling between January 21 and 24.On Tuesday of next week, senior citizens aged 65 or older and people with registered disabilities can book train tickets online or over the phone between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.On Wednesday and Thursday, anyone will be able to book tickets online from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.KORAIL will open ticket reservations to Busan and South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday, while tickets to the Jeolla provinces will be bookable on Thursday.