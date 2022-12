Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an overhaul of the previous administration's so-called "Moon Jae-in care" policy that expanded state-run health insurance coverage.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said that although over 20 trillion won was spent to strengthen the coverage, the previous government neglected the abuse and freeloading of the system, passing the burden on to most of the public with what he called "populist policies."Stressing that health insurance reforms are not a choice but a necessity, the president called to swiftly normalize the system.Yoon said eligibility for insurance benefits should be tightened and measures must be devised to prevent funds being wasted while supporting vulnerable groups more effectively.He also pledged to guarantee coverage for serious illnesses while enhancing the system's sustainability.