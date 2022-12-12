Yoon Pledges Labor Reforms to Protect Vulnerable With Expert Guidance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to continue pushing for labor reforms aimed at protecting the socially vulnerable based on recommendations put forth by a panel of civilian experts.At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Yoon said that revamping the existing dual system of regular and irregular workforces is a task that can no longer be delayed as it is closely linked to the competitiveness of local industries and the employment of future generations.The president's remarks come a day after the "Future Labor Market Research Association" announced reform recommendations, including enhanced flexibility of the 52-hour work week and a transition to a performance-based wage system.Regarding the unionized truckers' recent strike, Yoon expressed regret that the collective action ended after two rounds of the government's return-to-work order, pledging to hold to account those found responsible for illicit acts.He called on law enforcement agencies to sternly respond to any illegal and violent actions, promising to eradicate systematic wrongful acts in the field.The South Korean leader also vowed to mobilize all possible means to aid those who sustained economic losses due to the strike.