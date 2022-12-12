US to Offer Up to $1.5 Mln to Promote Flow of External Info into N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government will provide up to one-point-five million dollars, or around one-point-96 billion won, to projects that promote the free flow of information inside North Korea, including from external sources.Citing the State Department's official website on Tuesday, Radio Free Asia(RFA) reported that Washington pledged up to one-point-five million dollars for projects that "support the freedom of information" and "diversify the mechanisms of access to information" in the North.The move is aimed at increasing an understanding of democracy, human rights and liberty among the North Korean people.Outlining candidates for the funding, the department mentioned producers of content on democracy, human rights and liberty as well as radio broadcasters expanding the North Korean people’s access to information and supporters of North Korean defectors.Other types of initiatives include efforts to bypass Pyongyang's interception of outside information and the expansion of technologies that safely deliver such content into the regime.The department separately pledged up to one-point-25 million dollars toward projects that aim to promote basic rights and freedom in the communist regime.