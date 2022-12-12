Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Meet in Jakarta

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held talks in Jakarta on Tuesday and discussed response measures to North Korea's escalating provocations and missile threats.In his opening remarks of the session held at the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia, Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Gunn said the international community will never recognize North Korea as a nuclear power and called on the regime to face reality.He highlighted more than 30 years of solidarity within the international community as it stood firm with the common goal of the North's denuclearization, noting this will never change.Kim pointed out that even amid the pandemic and natural disasters, Pyongyang squandered its resources on nuclear and missile development, resulting in weakened national security, a ruined economy and a descent into diplomatic isolation for the regime.He stressed the need for dialogue as Seoul is sincere about holding talks with Pyongyang and the door remains open.America's nuclear envoy, Sung Kim, asked countries around the world to join in efforts urging the North to abide by UN Security Council resolutions, underlining the importance of a unified global voice.Tokyo's nuclear envoy Takehiro Funakoshi said that if the North carries out a nuclear test, the three sides will pursue stronger security cooperation in response.He said the Japanese government will consider all options, including raising the defense budget to two percent of GDP and sharpening counter-offensive capabilities.Noting an increase in malicious cyber activities by the communist state, Funakoshi vowed to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries and review additional UN sanctions.The last such trilateral meeting took place three months ago in early September.