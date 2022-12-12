Parties Still Deadlocked over 2023 Budget ahead of Thurs. Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties continue to lock horns over next year's budget plan with just two days left until the deadline for parliamentary passage.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) are at odds over slashing corporate taxes and reducing the general public's tax burden, trading accusations over the cause of the stalemate on Tuesday.The ruling bloc slammed the main opposition for claiming to prioritize the public’s well-being by reducing their tax burden when, in fact, it was the previous government that drastically raised taxes.The DP is demanding a cut to the tax base for small and mid-sized enterprises(SMEs) by ten percent as well as a revision of the special taxation restriction law, which increased the threshold for monthly rent tax credit.The DP which opposes the PPP's push to lower the maximum corporate taxation rate from 25 to 22 percent, accused President Yoon of intervening in the negotiation after he called on parliament to approve the revision the previous day.If the two parties fail to reach an agreement by Thursday, the DP may take the unprecedented step of unilaterally passing its revised version of the budget bill in a plenary session with its majority in parliament.Another point of contention surrounds the DP-sought parliamentary probe into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, which the PPP threatened to boycott after the opposition unilaterally passed a motion seeking the dismissal of interior minister Lee Sang-min over the tragedy.