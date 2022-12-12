Menu Content

Politics

Seoul's N. Korean Human Rights Envoy Visited Japan from Saturday

Written: 2022-12-13 15:40:30Updated: 2022-12-13 16:01:59

Seoul's N. Korean Human Rights Envoy Visited Japan from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean ambassador for North Korean human rights Lee Shin-hwa visited Japan from Saturday to Monday and discussed the issue of Japanese abductees in the North.

Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday that Lee held talks with Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu on Monday and explained Seoul's policy on North Korean human rights. The two sides also discussed cooperation on ways to improve the regime's human rights situation.

Lee expressed support for Tokyo's efforts in seeking a resolution of the abductees issue and hoped for joint endeavors to resolve a broader range of human rights concerns that include prisoners of war and detainees.

After the meeting, the ambassador also met with Japanese civic groups including families of the kidnap victims and shared their grief.

Earlier on Saturday, Lee also attended a related symposium hosted by the Tokyo government and met with UN special rapporteur for North Korean human rights Elizabeth Salmon, who was one of the panelists. Salmon invited Lee to an event on North Korean women's rights she is preparing to host next year.
