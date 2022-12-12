Snow Expected in Central Inland Areas, Temps to Plunge Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snowfall is expected in central inland regions Tuesday afternoon followed by a bitter cold wave Wednesday morning.An estimated two to eight centimeters of snow are forecast in the southern areas of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province as well as Chungcheong and North Jeolla Province and mountainous regions on Jeju Island, with many places likely to receive more than ten centimeters.One to five centimeters are expected in Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, the northern and central inland areas of Gangwon Province and South Jeolla Province.Meanwhile, air quality is also a concern on Tuesday as yellow dust began to blanket the country Monday night. Fine dust warnings have been issued in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, while advisories are in effect in South Chungcheong and Jeolla Province.Fine dust levels are expected to return to normal nationwide on Wednesday.However, from Wednesday, a deep freeze will grip the nation as morning lows will plunge to minus ten degrees Celsius in Seoul and minus 16 in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.Cold wave advisories have been issued for the central region as well as North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces, with gusty winds also forecast for coastal areas.