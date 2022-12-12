Ministry: Seoul, Tokyo Narrowed Gap over Compensation Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Seoul and Tokyo have reduced the gap in their stances over the wartime forced labor compensation issue.The ministry’s spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, made the remark in a regular media briefing in response to a related question, saying the discrepancy has been further narrowed through close communication and discussions between the two sides.His remarks came as the ministry resumed its efforts to collect public opinions over the long-standing matter with foreign minister Park Jin holding a “sage meeting” with four local experts on Seoul-Tokyo relations last Tuesday.Seo Min-jeong, director general of the ministry’s bureau handling Asia-Pacific regions, also visited Gwangju last week for a meeting with representatives of some victims of Japan’s wartime atrocities.During the meeting, the official briefed them on the outcomes of the government-level discussions with Japan and listened to the victims’ opinions.A senior ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that the ministry will try to accelerate diplomatic discussions between the two countries while listening to opinions of not only victims but also people from different walks of life.