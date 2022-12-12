Cold Snap Grips Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap has gripped the nation Wednesday with morning lows dipping to around minus ten degrees Celsius in the central region.The mercury in Seoul fell to minus ten-point-two degrees at around 6 a.m., with the wind chill slipping to minus 16 degrees. Cold wave advisories have been issued for most parts of the nation.Most parts of the central region are expected to see sub-zero temperatures in the afternoon as well, with the afternoon high in Seoul forecast at minus three degrees Celsius. Afternoon highs in other parts of the nation are predicted to range from minus six degrees Celsius to four degrees above zero.The temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Thursday, but the cold snap is likely to continue into early next week.Clear skies are forecast for the capital region, Gangwon and Gyeongsang Provinces on Wednesday, while up to five centimeters of snow are expected for Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island.