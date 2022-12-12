Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Cold Snap Grips Nation

Written: 2022-12-14 08:14:36Updated: 2022-12-14 14:23:27

Cold Snap Grips Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap has gripped the nation Wednesday with morning lows dipping to around minus ten degrees Celsius in the central region.

The mercury in Seoul fell to minus ten-point-two degrees at around 6 a.m., with the wind chill slipping to minus 16 degrees. Cold wave advisories have been issued for most parts of the nation.

Most parts of the central region are expected to see sub-zero temperatures in the afternoon as well, with the afternoon high in Seoul forecast at minus three degrees Celsius. Afternoon highs in other parts of the nation are predicted to range from minus six degrees Celsius to four degrees above zero.

The temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Thursday, but the cold snap is likely to continue into early next week.

Clear skies are forecast for the capital region, Gangwon and Gyeongsang Provinces on Wednesday, while up to five centimeters of snow are expected for Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >