Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Reaffirm Goal of Complete Denuclearization

Written: 2022-12-14 08:53:03Updated: 2022-12-14 14:50:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held talks in Indonesia on Tuesday and discussed response measures to North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn held a trilateral meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta.

The envoys reaffirmed that the international community remains strongly committed to the goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea in the face of continuing threats by Pyongyang.

The trio said that a seventh nuclear test or additional provocations by North Korea will be met with a stern and united response by the international community, stressing the importance of a clear message from the three allies that the North has nothing to gain from such hostile acts.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Kim said the international community will never recognize North Korea as a nuclear power and called on the regime to face reality.

The three envoys agreed to further enhance cooperation with the international community to persuade Pyongyang to halt provocations and return to dialogue.

After the meeting, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing that the envoys reviewed the synchronized trilateral release of sanctions targeting North Korea in early December, and emphasized the "need to use all available tools" to further limit the growth of the North's destabilizing ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.
