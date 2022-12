Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 80-thousand range for a second day amid the winter resurgence of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 84-thousand-571 new cases were compiled on Tuesday, including 73 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-925-thousand.The daily tally rose by some 98-hundred from a week ago and 17-thousand from a fortnight ago.New daily cases continued their weekly climb as the government plans to announce adjustments to the indoor mask mandate next Friday.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by three from a day ago to 463, having remained above 400 since November 19.Tuesday added 46 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 31-thousand-174. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.