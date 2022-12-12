EU Strikes Deal to Impose Carbon Tax on Polluting Imports

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) is expected to impose tariffs on carbon-intensive industrial imports such as steel and cement as early as 2026.The EU said in a press release on Tuesday that negotiators from member states and the European Parliament struck a provisional agreement to impose the so-called carbon border tax.The details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism(CBAM), including its start date, will reportedly be determined later this week in related negotiations on reforms to the EU carbon market.The CBAM, which will require companies to buy certificates to cover their embedded carbon dioxide emissions, is designed to ensure that EU and global climate efforts are not undermined by production in countries with weaker eco-friendly regulations.The purported application of this first-of-its-kind scheme to a range of goods and sectors such as electricity, fertilizer, aluminum, cement, iron and steel is likely affect South Korean steelmakers as steel is the country's main export.