Photo : YONHAP News

The police are investigating the death of a high school student on Monday, a survivor of the fatal Itaewon crowd crush more than a month earlier.Police found the teenager dead at a lodging establishment in Seoul’s Mapo District at around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday after searching his whereabouts following a missing person’s report filed by his mother 30 minutes earlier.Authorities found no sign of foul play nor a suicide note. The deceased was confirmed as one of the thousands injured, while two of his friends were among the 158 who passed away from the October 29 Itaewon crowd surge.Investigators said the teen had been struggling with survivor’s guilt and receiving counseling twice a week at school. A police official said the teenager appears to have taken his own life, adding that an autopsy will not be carried out in accordance with the family's wishes.