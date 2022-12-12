N. Korea Highlights April Military Parade as Achievement of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has ranked its military parade held in April to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army as its greatest achievement and national event this year.Wednesday’s front page of the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, the Rodong Sinmun, touted the April event as the North’s best military parade yet, claiming that it had clearly demonstrated the modern and advanced aspects of its revolutionary forces as well as the North’s strength in military technologies.In particular, the paper said that with the parade, the North had displayed to the world its national strength and status, which it claimed had surged to world-class levels.The report noted that the parade revealed the North’s newest weapons, including the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.Observers believe the North decided to again highlight the April parade ahead of the new year to instill patriotism among its people by reinforcing its image as a military-strong nation with a nuclear arsenal.