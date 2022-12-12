Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov’t Mulls Easing Property Acquisition Tax for Owners of Multiple Homes

Written: 2022-12-14 12:06:57Updated: 2022-12-14 16:01:31

Gov’t Mulls Easing Property Acquisition Tax for Owners of Multiple Homes

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is mulling ways to scrap heavy property acquisition taxes for owners of multiple homes some two years after they came into effect.

According to a government official on Wednesday, the finance, interior and land ministries are holding inter-agency discussions on ways to revamp the tax rates introduced by the previous administration in an effort to curb soaring housing prices.

Under local tax law, people who acquire two or more homes must pay acquisition taxes of eight percent, while people and companies with three or more properties have to pay 12 percent, both substantially higher rates than the one-to-three percent tax for single-homeowners.

One option that the government is considering is levying acquisition taxes of between one and three percent on homeowners who have up to three homes while slapping a four-percent tax on people who have four or more homes.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >