Shin Hanul Reactor Commences Full-scale Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Shin Hanul One reactor, the nation's 27th nuclear power plant, launched full-scale operations on Wednesday.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held a ceremony marking the completion of the plant in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province with local residents and nuclear reactor industry officials from both home and abroad in attendance.The reactor was completed in 2020, ten years after construction began in 2010, and received approval to operate from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in July of last year.It was originally scheduled to begin commercial operations in April 2017, but after an earthquake in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, the plan was put on hold for over five years until Wednesday of last week.The Shin Hanul One reactor is an advanced pressurized water nuclear reactor known as APR-1400, also referred to as the “Korean Next Generation Reactor,” built with key equipment that was domestically-developed.Observers believe the reactor will revitalize South Korea’s exports of nuclear reactors while also contributing to energy and trade security.