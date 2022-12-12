DP Lawmaker Denounces Gov't Plan to Revamp Health Insurance System

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Youn Kun-young has criticized the government’s plan to revamp the nation's health insurance system by essentially scrapping the "Moon Jae-in care" policy that expanded state health insurance coverage.Appearing on a KBS radio program on Wednesday, Youn, who is a close aide of former President Moon, called the government’s move “absent-minded” and extremely worrisome.He said that what the Yoon Suk Yeol government is doing will burden the people with astronomical medical fees.Describing the nation’s health insurance system as relatively good compared to other countries, the legislator said the government is aiming to destroy it in an unprecedented move for conservative governments and denounced the Yoon administration as “very dangerous.”On claims that the “Moon Jae-in care” policy facilitated wasteful spending in health and welfare due to excessive treatment, the lawmaker said exorbitant expenditures were reported in only some cases and thus the government should stop its efforts that rattle the entire system.