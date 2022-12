Photo : YONHAP News

A woman accused of murdering her two children, whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand, has pleaded not guilty.According to New Zealand media on Wednesday, the woman's lawyer, Chris Wilkinson-Smith, entered a "not guilty" plea on her behalf in the Auckland high court.The woman herself did not appear in court and remains anonymous following a court order that her identity and those of her children be withheld from the public.The woman will remain in custody until the trial, which is now scheduled for April 2024.The 42-year-old suspect, who was born in South Korea and maintains New Zealand citizenship, was extradited from South Korea in November, some three months after her children's remains were discovered in two suitcases in New Zealand.