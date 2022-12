Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military has launched a space force unit in South Korea amid increasingly complex nuclear and missile threats by North Korea.U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Commander Paul LaCamera hosted a ceremony to mark the launch of the new unit at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek on Wednesday.U.S. Space Forces Korea, a component unit of USFK, will be led by Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion and is tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracing projectiles from the North to reinforce overall deterrence capabilities of the Seoul-Washington alliance.The unit represents an effort by the U.S. military to secure operational proficiency in multiple domains to cover threats from all realms, including air, land, sea, cyberspace and outer space.The South Korea-based command is the third to be established outside the U.S.