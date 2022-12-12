Vice Foreign Minister Discusses IRA with US Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon met with members of the U.S. Congress to discuss the disqualification of South Korean-made electric vehicles(EV) from tax incentives under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Lee held successive talks with Senator Raphael Warnock as well as Representatives Jimmy Gomez, Terri Sewell and Buddy Carter in Washington on Tuesday while visiting the U.S. for a high-level economic dialogue.Lee asked the legislators about Congressional discussions and prospects of revising the IRA and called for their continued interest and efforts in pursuing a fundamental resolution.Warnock said he requested the Treasury Department to exercise maximum flexibility in drafting sub-regulations of the IRA, while Carter said he will not stop seeking a resolution in light of Hyundai Motor's record investment in the state of Georgia.Representative Gomez also promised continued interest in the legal revisions so that South Korean-made EVs can receive fair treatment.The vice foreign minister also met with the State Department’s Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, and discussed the IRA, the war in Ukraine and other mutual concerns.Nuland said she is well aware of Seoul's stance on the EV bill and the state department will continue to address those concerns and maintain communication.