Unification Ministry Hosts Global Forum on N. Korea Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se said Wednesday that improving human rights in North Korea is a most urgent historical task.In his opening remarks at the 2022 International Dialogue on North Korean Human Rights hosted by the unification ministry, Kwon said that the people of North Korea do not enjoy even basic human rights and that, with a mutual history, language and culture, South Korea has a duty to support advances of rights in the North.He said that in the case of prisoners of war, abductees, separated families and defectors, the issue of human rights directly concerns the survival of individuals as well as their families.Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also delivered a congratulatory address and praised the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for placing a priority on the North Korean human rights issue.He criticized the regime for pouring enormous state resources into the development of weapons of mass destruction while its population starves and their human rights are violated.The annual dialogue brought together experts from home and abroad including former U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights Robert King and Victor Cha, Korea chair and senior vice president of the U.S. Center for Strategic International Studies, both of whom took part in a video conference.