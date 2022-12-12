Parties Remain Deadlocked over Budget with Thursday Deadline Looming

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have yet to narrow differences over next year’s budget plan with just one day remaining before the Thursday extended deadline set by the National Assembly speaker.Unable to reach an agreement on key sticking points such as slashing the corporate tax rate, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) issued an ultimatum on Wednesday threatening to submit its own budget bill if the ruling People Power Party(PPP) does not present a compromise.The move would mark the first time in the nation’s constitutional history a party has handled the budget in such a way.The PPP, for its part, blasted the DP for taking the budget hostage to distract from the investigations surrounding its party chair, Lee Jae-myung.The rival parties failed to hold talks Wednesday morning, and instead pointed the finger at each other for the current stalemate.In response to the DP’s opposition to the PPP's push to lower the maximum corporate tax rate from 25 to 22 percent, the ruling party's interim chief Chung Jin-suk reiterated that a lower tax burden boosts corporate competitiveness on the global stage.The main opposition's floor leader Park Hong-keun criticized the inflexible stance of the ruling bloc and government as their blind observance of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s directives.