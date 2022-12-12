Snow Expected for Gangwon, Chungcheong Areas on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Another bout of heavy snowfall is in store for the central region on Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Wednesday that cold and warm air will likely collide amid an expansion of a continental anticyclone and bring snow or sleet to the central and other regions from as early as Thursday afternoon.Two to seven centimeters of snowfall is expected to fall in inland areas of Gangwon Province, central and southern parts of Gangwon Province and northern North Chungcheong Province on Thursday.Seoul, Incheon and western coastal areas of Gyeonggi Province will likely see up to five centimeters of snow, along with northern Gangwon, southern Chungcheong, and northern North Gyeongsang Provinces, as well as northern South Jeolla Province.The cold wave that enveloped the nation on Wednesday will ease up on Thursday, with the temperature climbing three degrees Celsius, but the cold spell will take hold yet again on Friday and Saturday, sending the mercury in the capital city down further below minus 11 degrees.