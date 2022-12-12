Pres. Office Calls for 'Smooth' Passage of 2023 Budget Bill

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office on Wednesday called for a smooth parliamentary passage of the government’s next year’s budget plan through bipartisan agreement, as the impasse continues with only a day left before the extended deadline set by the parliamentary speaker runs out.A senior presidential official relayed the top office’s stance in a meeting with reporters when asked about the “ultimatum” issued earlier in the day by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for the ruling bloc to present its final compromise.The official stressed the need to pass the budget plan, saying much of it has been drafted for vulnerable groups in society.Earlier in the day, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun accused the PPP of blindly following President Yoon Suk Yeol and refusing to budge on what he called a tax cut for the super rich, threatening that the DP will pass its own budget bill unless the ruling shows its will to negotiate.The two parties are at odds particularly over the PPP’s proposal to slash the maximum corporate tax rate from 25 to 22 percent and the DP’s push to cut the size of the 639 trillion won worth plan by up to two trillion won.