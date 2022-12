Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snowfall and a cold snap are expected to hit the central region on Thursday.According to weather authorities, more than ten centimeters of snow is expected for the central inland areas, while three to eight centimeters of snow is forecast for the Seoul metropolitan area and other central regions. Other parts of the nation are expected to see up to five centimeters of snow.The snow in the greater Seoul area is forecast to stop in the late afternoon, but will continue into Thursday night in other parts of the nation.The cold snap is continuing in the central region and Gangwon Province, with temperatures falling to around minus ten degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.However, afternoon highs are expected to climb to zero to ten degrees, up six to nine degrees from the previous day.