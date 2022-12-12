Key Figure in Land Development Scandal Attempts Suicide

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Man-bae, a key suspect in the Daejang-dong land development scandal, attempted suicide, but his injuries were not life-threatening.Fire authorities received an emergency 119 call from Kim's lawyer at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday saying that Kim had tried to kill himself inside a car in Suwon.According to the police, Kim stabbed himself in the neck and chest at around 2 a.m. Wednesday and stayed in the car for some time before calling his lawyer to inform him of his suicide attempt. The lawyer made the emergency call after arriving at the car on Wednesday night.Kim was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.Kim, the owner of the controversial asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu, is standing trial in the high-profile corruption case, which has also implicated close aides of Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party.Kim was arrested in November of 2021, but was released last month after the period of his detention expired.