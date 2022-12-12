Ex-NIS Chief Says He Now Knows File Deletion on NIS Computers is Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won said that he has come to know that deleting files from NIS computers is possible as he was being questioned by the prosecution on Wednesday.Park made the remarks to reporters at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after being grilled by the prosecution for over 12 hours over an alleged cover-up in the 2020 fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean soldiers.Park said that he had believed a complete deletion of documents on the NIS servers was not possible, but he came to know the "significant fact" that it is possible during the questioning.The former NIS chief, however, reaffirmed his claims that he did not issue orders to NIS employees to erase information on the death of the fisheries official, Lee Dae-jun.Park also said that he did not receive any orders from former President Moon Jae-in or former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon to delete the information on the incident.Park, however, refused to give a direct answer on whether he knew of any files that had been deleted.