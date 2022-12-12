'Decision to Leave' Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Decision to Leave" directed by Park Chan-wook has been nominated for best foreign language film at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.The Critics Choice Association on Wednesday announced six nominees for the best foreign language film category, including the romantic thriller."Decision to Leave" will compete with "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Argentina, 1985," "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," "Close," and "RRR.""Decision to Leave" was also recently nominated for best non-English language film at the Golden Globe Awards.Meanwhile, two Korean-language dramas, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Pachinko," were also nominated for best foreign language series in the TV category for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards last week.Winners of the 28th Critics Choice Awards will be announced during the awards ceremony on January 15 in Los Angeles.