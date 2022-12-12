Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

'Decision to Leave' Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Written: 2022-12-15 10:36:49Updated: 2022-12-15 11:09:11

'Decision to Leave' Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Decision to Leave" directed by Park Chan-wook has been nominated for best foreign language film at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. 

The Critics Choice Association on Wednesday announced six nominees for the best foreign language film category, including the romantic thriller. 

"Decision to Leave" will compete with "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Argentina, 1985," "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," "Close," and "RRR."

"Decision to Leave" was also recently nominated for best non-English language film at the Golden Globe Awards. 

Meanwhile, two Korean-language dramas, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Pachinko," were also nominated for best foreign language series in the TV category for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards last week.

Winners of the 28th Critics Choice Awards will be announced during the awards ceremony on January 15 in Los Angeles.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >