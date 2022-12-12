S. Korea Proposes UNSC Add Cyber Security to Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has proposed to the UN Security Council(UNSC) that cyber security be added to its list of agenda items.Seoul's Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook made the proposal at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday during an open debate on overhauling the UNSC, stressing the need to modernize the topics that the council addresses.Under the UN Charter, the UNSC can recommend appropriate procedures or methods of adjustment in response to a dispute which endangers the maintenance of international peace and security.However, given that the charter was adopted in 1945, hacking and other cyber security issues are not included among the concepts of an international dispute.As a result, the UNSC has never responded to any large-scale global hacking cases.Hwang stressed the need for the council to address cyber security issues, saying that a certain UN member state is engaging in cyber attacks to destroy other nation’s facilities, steal information and to raise funds to develop nuclear weapons.The ambassador also reaffirmed South Korea’s opposition to increasing the number of permanent members of the UNSC, which is being pursued by some UN member states.