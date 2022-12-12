School Textbooks to Include Term 'Free Democracy' from 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from 2024, school textbooks are set to include the term “free democracy,” while excluding the words “gender equality” and “gender minority.”The National Education Commission, which is responsible for mid- to long-term education policy, voted on Wednesday in favor of the education ministry’s revisions to the nation’s education program in a 12-3 vote, with one abstention.The education ministry had submitted the revisions to the consensus-based presidential commission last Tuesday.As a result, instead of the term “gender equality,” textbooks will use the expression “gender-based prejudice” and “ethical problems of gender-based discrimination.” Instead of the word “gender minority,” school books will use the term “minorities discriminated by gender.”Three members of the commission, opposed to adding the word "free" to democracy, walked out of the meeting.The education ministry will finalize and give notice of the revisions by the end of the year.