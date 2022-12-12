Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

School Textbooks to Include Term 'Free Democracy' from 2024

Written: 2022-12-15 11:28:48Updated: 2022-12-15 12:01:18

School Textbooks to Include Term 'Free Democracy' from 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from 2024, school textbooks are set to include the term “free democracy,” while excluding the words “gender equality” and “gender minority.”

The National Education Commission, which is responsible for mid- to long-term education policy, voted on Wednesday in favor of the education ministry’s revisions to the nation’s education program in a 12-3 vote, with one abstention.

The education ministry had submitted the revisions to the consensus-based presidential commission last Tuesday. 

As a result, instead of the term “gender equality,” textbooks will use the expression “gender-based prejudice” and “ethical problems of gender-based discrimination.” Instead of the word “gender minority,” school books will use the term “minorities discriminated by gender.”

Three members of the commission, opposed to adding the word "free" to democracy, walked out of the meeting. 

The education ministry will finalize and give notice of the revisions by the end of the year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >