Ex-Pres. Lee Not to Seek Stay of Execution Extension amid Pardon Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Lee Myung-bak, who is widely speculated to be granted a presidential pardon by the end of the year, has decided not to seek a stay of execution extension on his 17-year prison sentence for corruption.According to Lee's legal counsel on Thursday, the ex-president will not seek the extension, regardless of him being included as a candidate for special presidential pardons expected to be announced this month.Lee's current stay of execution, which was approved in June due to health concerns and once extended by three months, is set to expire on December 28.Under current laws, a stay of execution on a sentence is granted under seven circumstances, including when there are concerns that the inmate's health or life could be threatened or when the inmate is 70-years-old or older.Meanwhile, the justice ministry is scheduled to convene a review panel next Friday to draw up the list of pardon candidates to be submitted to President Yoon Suk Yeol for a final decision. The pardons will take effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 28.