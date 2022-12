Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties are continuing last-minute discussions over next year's budget with the Thursday deadline designated by the National Assembly speaker imminent.In particular, the parties are still wrangling over the extent of lowering the corporate tax rate.The ruling People Power Party wants to decrease the current maximum corporate tax rate for large companies from 25 percent to 22 percent, to which the main opposition Democratic Party has criticized as a tax cut for the wealthy.National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo suggested a compromise on Thursday morning of lowering the maximum rate by just one percentage point, to 24 percent.However, the negotiations did not reach a conclusion in the morning, making it increasingly unlikely for an agreement on the budget bill to be reached and processed by the end of the day.