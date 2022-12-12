Politics Experts: S. Korea's New Economic Policy for ASEAN to Help Global Recovery

South Korea's new policy to strengthen economic cooperation with countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will likely help speed up global recovery efforts next year, according to experts.



Speakers at a special webinar hosted by the South Korean Mission to ASEAN on Tuesday presented their assessment on the policy known as the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative.



During the conference, Lili Yan Ing, lead adviser at the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, forecast that the economic climate will likely deteriorate with the global economy expected to grow by only 2-point-3 percent next year, while inflation shoots up to 7-point-8 percent.



However, she added that actively taking advantage of the South Korea-ASEAN free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Korea‑Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help nations surmount global economic difficulties.



Other experts shared similar sentiments that both sides have a lot to gain from the reinforced economic cooperation, especially through South Korea's new ASEAN policy.