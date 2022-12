Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to fulfill the administration's key policy tasks, emphasizing that they are his promise to the public.Presiding over the first meeting to check the progress on the key policy tasks on Thursday, Yoon emphasized the need to review progress on his pledges before the end of the year.He expressed gratitude to the people who have worked hard together amid difficult economic conditions in the past year.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo elaborated on the achievements of the administration so far, including the relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan and the increase in the proportion of nuclear power plants to meet energy demands.The meeting included 100 members of the public and was held live for 100 minutes on national television.