Photo : KBS News

Heavy snow has fallen across the central region, including the capital, from Thursday morning amid freezing temperatures.According to weather authorities, the snow is expected to spread from the central region to North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces by nightfall.The weather agency issued snow storm advisories for the central region, with some ten centimeters expected for the greater Seoul area.The agency advised people to use public transport where possible, or to drive with caution as roads will likely turn icy and slippery during evening rush hour.Temperatures are expected to fall further on Friday after the snow. Authorities forecast morning lows of minus ten degrees Celsius and minus two degrees in the afternoon in Seoul.