Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he is seeking to reduce housing rent burden by cutting taxes on multiple home owners.During a nationally-televised question-and-answer session with a hundred citizens on Thursday, Yoon defended his real estate tax policies.The president said that his plan to reduce taxes on multiple home owners will mitigate taxpayers passing on the burden to their renters, adding that it is a basic market principle.The ruling camp seeks to lower the maximum tax on multiple-home owners to five percent from the current six percent.Yoon argued that the former Moon Jae-in administration's housing policies caused real estate prices to soar and froze the market.