Photo : YONHAP News

The first sunrise of 2023 in South Korea will be observed from the easternmost Dokdo islets at 7:26 a.m.According to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute on Thursday, the first sunrise will be then be viewed in Busan at 7:32 a.m., Gwangju at 7:41 a.m. and Seoul at 7:47 a.m.Meanwhile, the final sunset of the year will last be seen on the islands near South Jeolla Province around 5:40 p.m.