Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snowfall in the central region caused cancellations and delays of dozens of flights on Thursday.The Korea Airports Corporation said nine flights were canceled on Thursday at local airports including Gimpo and Jeju international airports.In Gimpo, the heavy snow delayed arrivals and departures of 15 flights.There was no flight cancellation in Incheon International Airport, but arrivals and departures of 34 flights were delayed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.An official at the airport operator said that they cleared snow from airstripsas of 3 p.m., with flights operating on time.Thursday's heavy snowfall has reportedly caused no disruptions in subways and ferries services.