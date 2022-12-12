Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Decides to Accept Assembly Speaker's Compromise on Budget, PPP Balks

Written: 2022-12-15 19:13:52Updated: 2022-12-15 19:18:40

DP Decides to Accept Assembly Speaker's Compromise on Budget, PPP Balks

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung said on Thursday that his party will accept a compromise on next year’s budget bill proposed by the National Assembly speaker, as a deadline loomed for midnight.

The DP chair said in a press conference at the National Assembly that his party has decided to respect and accept the compromise in consideration of public livelihood, although the proposal does not comply with the DP’s stance.

Lee added that now is the time for society to come together to overcome an economic crisis and urged the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to accept the compromise as well.

Earlier on Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo made a proposal on key sticking points, one of which was to lower the current maximum corporate tax rate for large companies by one percentage point to 24 percent.  

The ruling PPP had earlier pushed to lower rates to 22 from 25 percent. The DP had slammed it as a tax cut for the wealthy.

Kim also proposed a compromise on budgets for a police bureau within the Ministry of Interior and Safety and a personnel information management team under the Justice Ministry. 

However, the two sides appeared far from an agreement as PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young balked at the proposal, saying a one percentage point cut is hardly worth the effort.

Joo said that it's hard to say whether his party will accept the compromise and that there are several other matters that they need to agree on, adding he will announce the party's position after further consultation within the party.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >