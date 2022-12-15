Yoon: Reforms in Labor, Pension, Education Are Essential

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yool said on Thursday that reforming the nation's labor, pension, and education systems are not optional, but essential for future generations.The president stressed the importance of the three major reforms during a nationally-televised question-and-answer session with a hundred citizens, saying that they are vital for the nation's sustainability and future generations.Yoon said that reforms are unpopular, but that the nation must carry them out without avoiding them.He said that pension reforms will ensure future generations do not lose motivation for work, labor reforms will provide decent jobs for future generations and that education reforms will make sure that future generations remain competitive on the global stage.In particular, Yoon stressed the importance of labor reforms, saying that subverting labor issues for partisan gain may have disastrous consequences for both politics and the economy.He added that they should establish a rule of law to ensure stable relations between labor and management.