UN Adopts N. Korea Human Rights Resolution for 18th Straight Year

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday condemning human rights violations by North Korea and called for efforts to address the issue.In a General Assembly meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, the resolution was passed by consensus without a vote, making it the 18th of its kind since 2005 and the first to be co-sponsored by South Korea in four years.This year's resolution added calls for North Korea to release all information pertaining to foreign nationals who have been subjected to human rights violations by the regime to their families and national governments.The addition reflects South Korea's efforts to obtain details related to the shooting death of a fisheries official by North Korean soldiers near the western maritime border in 2020.The resolution also urged the UN Security Council to consider referring North Korea to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.