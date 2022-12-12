Yoon Calls for IAEA Support for N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) on Thursday and discussed North Korea's nuclear weapons and other issues.During the meeting at the presidential office, Yoon expressed concerns over the North's nuclear program and asked for the IAEA's participation in efforts to denuclearize North Korea through strengthened monitoring and inspection readiness posture regarding Pyongyang's nuclear activities.According to the presidential office, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that he fully shared the global concerns over the North Korean nuclear issue, pledging that his agency will do its best to deter the North's nuclear program and safeguard the global nonproliferation regime.President Yoon also conveyed South Koreans' concerns over Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean in the coming spring.The president called for a scientific and objective verification of the process by the IAEA, to which Grossi said that the IAEA will closely communicate with South Korea while disclosing all related information in real time.