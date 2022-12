Photo : YONHAP News

A subway train was stuck for over two hours after breaking down on a bridge over the Han River in Seoul on Thursday.The Line One train departing from Yongsan Station and heading for Noryangjin Station came to a stop on the Han River Railroad Bridge at 7:58 p.m., leaving some 500 passengers trapped for over two hours.The state-run Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) deployed another railcar to tow the stopped train to Noryangjin Station at 10:05 p.m.About 50 trains experienced a delay in operations by as much as 50 minutes due to the train’s malfunction, which a KORAIL official said will be investigated to determine the exact cause.