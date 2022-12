Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi may visit South Korea before the end of the year.According to multiple diplomatic sources on Thursday, the foreign ministries of the two nations are holding consultations to arrange Wang's trip to Seoul this month.During the trip, if realized, the two sides are expected to discuss a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping as they seek an agreement on which country will host a presidential visit first.Wang held talks virtually earlier this week with Seoul's foreign minister, Park Jin, and agreed to speed up exchanges between senior officials at various levels.Last month, Wang was elevated to the Politburo, the party's top echelon of power, and is expected to replace Yang Jiechi as President Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy aide.