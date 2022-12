Photo : YONHAP News

A Buddhist ceremony will be held on Friday in memory of the people who died in the Itaewon crowd crush, which claimed 158 lives.The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism plans to hold the ceremony at the Jogye Temple in Seoul’s Jongno District to mark the 49th day since the tragedy, in accordance with the common Buddhist tradition of mourning for 49 days.Some 100 figures of the nation’s largest Buddhist order will be joined by around 500 followers and some 150 bereaved family members at the ceremony held to usher the deceased into the afterlife at the end of the mourning period.Also at 6 p.m. Friday, a memorial service organized by the bereaved families’ association and civic groups will be held in front of Itaewon Subway Station, near the site of the tragedy.