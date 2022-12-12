S. Korea Votes for UN Resolution on Human Rights Situation in Crimea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea voted in favor of a UN resolution on the human rights situation in Crimea during the UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday.The vote differed from Seoul’s abstention on the Ukraine-led resolution when it was submitted to the UN General Assembly's Third Committee back on November 16, inciting harsh criticism.In explaining the rare change from the Third Committee vote to that in the General Assembly, a foreign ministry official said the government felt the need to more clearly demonstrate the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s stance that it respects universal values and human rights.The official also said Seoul took into account the need to further strengthen coordination with countries that share South Korea’s values.The recent resolution expressing concerns over the human rights situation in Crimea, which Russia forcibly annexed in 2014, was adopted Thursday in a 82-14 vote, with 80 abstentions.